Shahid Kapoor's step-father Rajesh Khattar welcomes baby boy with wife Vandana Sajnani

Rajesh Khattar welcomes baby boy with wife Vandana Sajnani

Actor Rajesh Khatter welcomed a baby boy with wife Vandana Sajnani on Janmashtami. The couple has been married for over 11 years now. The duo faced several obstacles before bringing this bundle of joy into their life. Sajnani went through three miscarriages, 3 failed IVFs, IUI and even faced failure at surrogacy. The couple named the boy after Lord Krishna. The Beyhadh actor has named him Vanraj Krishna.

Rajesh Khatter, who is quite elated spoke to a leading lady about the baby boy. '' It’s a great feeling, but this journey has been anything but smooth. Many months ago, we were ecstatic when the doctor revealed that Vandana was carrying twins, but during her third month, she was diagnosed with a condition and had to be hospitalised. A few months later, it came to light that the growth of one of our babies was very slow and finally, we lost him. The situation was such that we needed to go in for immediate delivery to save the other baby. Thus, our son was born three months before he was due. Vandana’s surgery did not go smoothly and she took a long time to heal; also, our baby was put in NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) and was there for two-and-a-half months. The mother and son struggled throughout the journey, and finally, our little Krishna arrived home on Janmashtami. This is the most beautiful gift bestowed on us by the Gods,'' he said.

Rajesh is also father to Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter from his marriage to Neelima Azmi. Speaking about the experience of becoming father at the age of 53, the actor said, ''For me, becoming a father at 50-plus was another challenge, but then, I am neither the first one, nor the last in this category. Of course, age is always a concern, as babies need energetic parents, but seeing Vandana struggle over the years to have a baby, I didn’t want to come in her way. I am a staunch believer that every child is born with his own destiny and I would want to do everything possible for my kids for as long as I am around. So yes, I am reliving fatherhood except that the first time, I was a lot younger. Right now, the immediate biggest change that I am experiencing is that after almost six months, I don’t have to wake up in a hospital or go to one... it’s a big relief that all that is behind us now.”

On the professional front, Rajesh Khatter has recently acted in TV shows such as Bepannaah and Beyhadh.