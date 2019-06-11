Shahid Kapoor regrets turning down this Aamir Khan multi-starrer which became a massive hit

Image Source : GOOGLE, INSTAGRAM Shahid regrets turning down role in the film Rang De Basanti

Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, making his acting debut in 2003 with a lead role in Ken Ghosh's romantic-comedy Ishq Vishk. The film was a sleeper hit, at the age of just 22, Kapoor earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. From Fida, Dil Maange More, 36 China town, Badmaash Company, Haider, Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and now his upcoming film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor have played poles apart role from each other in all of his films and is established as an incredible performer. He also scored the best male actor in the film "Haider".

While the Udta Punjab's actor made some astonishing decisions in terms of film, he also turned down some roles. Which later made the fellow actor regret. Shahid Kapoor turned down a role in Amir Khan's multi-starrer film "Rang De Basanti "Recently in an interview, Shahid Kapoor opened up about rejecting the Aamir Khan starrer and said, "I regret not doing Rang De Basanti". It is quite shocking but Shahid Kapoor was approached for the role of Karan Singhania's, which was later given to Siddharth.

Rang de Basanti was released back in 2006 starring Amir Khan, Sharman Joshi & Anupam Kher in a key role. Another fascinating fact is that R. Madhavan's role was also offered to Shah Rukh Khan who also turned it down. Although, it would have been great to see Amir, Shah Rukh & Shahid sharing a screen together.

Currently, Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming venture 'Kabir Singh', which is the official remake of 2017 Telugu Blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa and Suresh Oberoi in supporting roles. It is jointly produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The film is scheduled to appear in your nearest theaters on June 21