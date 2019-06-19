Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan's childhood video playing with dad Saif Ali Khan is the cutest thing on internet today

Sara Ali Khan's childhood video playing with dad Saif Ali Khan has been surfacing all over the internet. The video will definitely make you go 'Aww' seeing how adorable daddy’s little princess is. Sara Ali Khan is looking cute in the video while she is present on the sets to meet dad Saif. She is seen wearing a frock and stylishly carries two pigtails. She can be seen playing with dad with joy. The very moment after the video was uploaded, Sara Ali Khan has been gaining the words of praise. Netizens are gushing over her adorable childhood video.

See video

Also, recently, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to wish dad Saif Ali Khan, Happy Father's Day! She shared a throwback picture of her childhood and again netizens found them cute and loveable. She wrote, "Happy Father's Day, Abba. Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime."

Sara Ali Khan is close to her dad Saif. The two were seen sharing a deep bond in a chat show with Karan Johar. They shared the moments when they had the blast together. Also, Saif Ali Khan marked a statement, "Sara was born when I was 24. So, I was quite young. We have always had this kind of relationship where if I tell her, 'Don't do that', she looks at me and says, 'Really?' It becomes slightly difficult to discipline her sometimes about certain things. We have had a slightly unconventional age gap, in that sense."

In fact, Sara Ali Khan made a confession that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan, to which Saif Ali Khan replied saying, has he got the money? Of course, this shows, that Sara and Saif's conversations are both fun banter and emotional one too.

On the related note, Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman in London, whereas Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.