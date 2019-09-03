Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor shares her Ganesh Chaturthi plans

Shraddha Kapoor's film "Saaho" released on 30 August. With the film doing so well and the Indian festival 'Ganesh Chaturthi' beginning, the actress is super excited as it is her favourite festival. "I am trying my best and trying to come out of work mode and be home for Ganpati," says Shraddha Kapoor as she welcomes Bappa*

On occasion of festival Shraddha says "It has been extremely hectic but I am trying my best to come out of the work mode and be at home for Ganpati, even if it's for a short while as this is one festival close to my heart."

Shraddha has fond memories from her childhood days with reference to the festival as she shares, " My first ever Modak was given to me by my nani. What I love most about this festival is that I get to catch up with all my relatives, during this time. While growing up, all my cousins, aunts and uncles would come to the house and we would do the aarti together.

My grandfather, Pandharianth Kolhapure was a classical singer and we'd have a musical evening. Even my mom and aunt would join him. I'd be extremely nervous to sing in front of everyone but I would, and I gradually got better each year."

On Saaho Weekend numbers the actress shares, "I am feeling really good and grateful. It's my first Pan-Indian film and for it to have such a wide reach and acceptance feels really good. Just filled with a lot of gratitude right now."

Next, coming up in a few days for Shraddha Kapoor is the light-hearted fun film Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore featuring the actress. Apart from that Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 next year.

