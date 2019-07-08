Roadies fame Samyuktha Hegde is in love again after breakup with Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali

Relationships in the Television and Bollywood industry are very uncertain. At one moment when you are in awe of a couple, the next moment you’ll hear the news of their break-up. One such couple who recently saw a split was actress Samyuktha Hegde who rose to fame through MTV shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla and her co-contestant Baseer Ali. The actress who made her debut in acting through Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’ has now found a new love, as suggested by her Instagram profile.

There haven’t been many details about the same but Samyukta’s social media profile suggests that she is dating a German guy Chris Sauer. There are several pictures of her indulging in PDA with Chris that suggests that something’s brewing between the two. The two can be seen travelling across Germany full of love and having the time of their life.

Samyuktha and Baseer

Have a look at their pictures here:

Talking about her previous relationship, the relationship between the two blossomed during Rannvijay Singha’s show Roadies but later things turn sour and they both decided to part ways. Later during Sunny Leone’s show, her name was attached to with Simba and Shagun Pandey. They were heels over head in love with her but nothing of that sort turn out.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.