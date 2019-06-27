Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Tandon reacts on the remake of Tip Tip Barsa Paani for Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi

Raveena Tandon starrer movie Mohra's song Tip Tip Barsa Paani is going to be recreated. The song is in the headlines and is grabbing all the attention. Akshay Kumar has made the announcement on the remake and recreation of this song for his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. Seeing the trend and buzz, Raveena Tandon chooses to react on the remake of the song.

Raveena Tandon in her interview with Spotboye said that she really liked the remix song. Talking about the song, Akshay Kumar had shared a picture on the social media, announcing the recreation of the song. He said the post and captioned it as, "I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated #TipTipBarsaPaani, a song which has been synonymous with me & my career and I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize, we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way‬"

The shooting for the song has been started already, as we got to see some glimpses. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share her towel series. She shared pictures with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan.

She wrote, "Singing in the rain #sooryavanshi @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty @farahkhankunder"

In her picture with Farah Khan, she wrote, "Me and mummmmyyyyy together after soooooooo long love u the bestest best #sooryavanshi #towelseries"

Katrina Kaif shared another picture with Rohit Shetty this time and wrote, "The man, the magic, the MOVIES@itsrohitshetty.. #sooryavanshi #nightshoots #towelseries

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay Kumar will be seen performing stunts in the movie. The movie is set to release in 2020.