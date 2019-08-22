Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram pictures are worth drooling for, have you seen little Baba's pics yet?

Ranveer Singh, the heartthrobs of Nation is known for his energy and extra power-packed performances. Known for his marvellous acting and roles in movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Simmba,Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer Singh knows the right trick to win people's heart. He will be next seen in Kabir Khan's 83'the Film which is based on Kapil Dev's biopic. The actor has been putting in his best efforts to carry himself as Kapil Dev with grace and likewise passion for cricket.

Recently, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to share some of his pictures. Those who follow Ranveer Singh on Instagram know how active the actor on social media is. He is often seen sharing pictures, videos of BTS of his movies or with wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh also has this habit of skipping captions like Deepika Padukone. Recently he uploaded three pictures of himself, donning different looks, age and attitude.

He shared his childhood picture and captioned it as, all good in the hood"

Before that he shared another picture of himself in vintage look and fans can't stop hitting the 'Like' button instantly.

Not just this, Ranveer Singh went shirtless and posed with the extra oomph in his picture. He captioned it as, " Extra gluten, please". His shining body and that physique give fitness goals to people.

Ranveer Singh shared another shirtless picture, a few days ago and captioned it as, "Me looking at you eating carbs like"

Like his own full of life attitude, his Instagram account is so much loaded with fun pictures and life. Check out some of his famous Instagram videos.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone married each other last year in 2018. The duo has been giving major couple goals to all the love birds out there.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page