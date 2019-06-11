Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh pays condolences on his fan’s death, shares heart-touching post on Instagram

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt post for his ardent fan who lost his life in a sudden accident yesterday. Jatin Dulera, who has been a die-heart fan of the actors for many years, fell in the bathroom and stopped breathing. Just when this sad news broke out, the actor also paid his condolences and shared a picture collage with his fan on his Instagram story. Ranveer Singh wrote, ‘RIP Lil Homie’. Ranveer shared a few selfies that the fan took with him and prayed for the young soul.

Ranveer Singh pays condolences on his fan’s death

A pap broke the news of the fan who lost his life after a sudden accident. He took to his Instagram to share that Jatin asked him to work with him and also shared a number of selfies of Jatin with Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Along with the pictures, he wrote a long post that said, “Gone too soon bro . An ardent #ranveersingh fan #JatinDulera died today out of a sudden accident. He was just getting ready to go to office and collapsed in his bathroom as his breathing stopped. Jatin was happy teen who was not into any bad habbits whatsoever. He had lost his father at a very early age and has two younger siblings. His mom works in a government firm and he worked in the building where #farhanakhtar has his office in bandra. One of my followers, he often tipped me about celebs whereabouts and sometimes even contributed videos to me but never wanted me to credit him. He also had asked me if he could join me. His funeral took place at Shivaji Park where around 700 friends of his turned up. Keep smiling Jatin like you always did, we will miss you #rip @iamjatin_753”

On the related note, Ranveer Singh is all set to impress his fans by stepping into the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The actor is in London currently to shoot for his next film which is Kapil Dev’s biopic called 83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and it is said that Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone will play the role of his onscreen wife in the film.