Ranveer Singh gives splendid welcome to Boman Irani as he joins 83' the film, shares candid pictures

Ranveer Singh who will be next seen in Kabir Khan's 83, has shared some of the candid pictures from the sets of the movie. What comes as a surprise on Tuesday morning is the new actor on 83 sets. Boman Irani has joined the 83 squad and received a warm welcome from none other than Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh who will be seen as Kapil Dev in Kapil Dev's biopic took to his Instagram account to share glimpses from the sets of the movie. Boman Irani will be playing an opening batsman and wicketkeeper, Farokh Engineer in the film.

Ranveer Singh wrote, "All-star arrival!! One of the most remarkable people I have ever met.... One of the finest actors I know.... someone I admire immensely....he’s One in a Million ! A special gem of a person & a universally loved, COLOSSAL talent....the one & only BOMAN IRANI IS IN THE BUILDING !!!! : pictured here at the Mecca of Cricket - the Lord’s Cricket Ground ! #83Squad @83thefilm @boman_irani @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala@vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany"

“He was the only Indian commentator during the 1983 World Cup. His story, along with co-commentator Brian Johnston’s, runs parallel to the main narrative, "informed Boman Irani as per the reports of Mumbai Mirror.

Boman Irani shared, "“I will be shooting for a couple of days here, and then join the team in Mumbai. It’s a great honour to play this legendary character. "I went to Manchester during the World Cup this year and stayed with him for a few days. We even watched India versus Pakistan match together. It was so surreal; like meeting your boyhood hero. I stayed at his house and we had some good laughs while trying to understand the man for the role,” the actor added.

Boman Irani also revealed, “Kabir called me a few months ago and offered me this role. Instinctively, I replied, ‘If you give this role to someone else, we’ll not be friends anymore.’ I’m here now, shooting."

Not just this, Deepika Padukone will be acing the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's (Ranveer Singh) on-screen wife for 83' the film.

