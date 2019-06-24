Ranveer Singh gets smitten by Deepika Padukone's dimples, leaves adorable comment on her picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh gets smitten by Deepika Padukone's dimples, leaves an adorable comment on her picture

Deepika Padukone, the diva of Bollywood is known for her height and dimples. Ranveer and Deepika make the adorable couple as they keep leaving comments on each other’s pictures on social media. Lately, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures in the same outfit. She has been seen posing differently in each picture.

Deepika Padukone writes, “there’s no such thing as too much bling”

Check post

Following the same, her series of pictures on her Instagram account are captionless. In one picture particularly Deepika’s dimples have been focussed. To which Ranveer Singh had his moment. He took no time to leave a comment on Wifey’s post.

He says, “Dil le gaye Dimples tere”

Check post

Ranveer Singh’s gesture sets an example for all the husbands out there. A little appreciation means a lot and when you have a wife like Deepika Padukone, you ought to have some goals. Ranveer and Deepika dated each other for 6 years, after which the couple tied the knot in November 2018.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be playing Ranveer Singh’s wife in the movie 83 which is based on the real-life story of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The duo has been seen together in movies like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Also, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which is based on the real-life incident of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.