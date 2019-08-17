Image Source : INSTAGRAM R Madhavan hits back at user who trolled him for keeping cross in temple

Actor R. Madhavan fondly referred to as Maddy is a social media star. From replying to fans to sharing witty posts, he has done them all. Recently he even shut down a Twitter user who trolled him for keeping a cross in his temple. This happened when Maddy shared a picture with son Vedaant and father Ranganathan on the ocassion of Avani Avittam, Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. The user caught hold of the picture and said that the actor has lost his respect.

The user wrote, “Why do they have across in the background? Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today.”

Why do they have a across in the background?! Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today! pic.twitter.com/w5mdrSKxRL — JIXSA (@jiks) August 15, 2019

Later, Madhavan came out on the platform and shut the troller in the best way possible. He wrote, “I really don’t worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism.”

He continued, “I have blessing from the Dargas there too and blessing from all religious places around the world. Some gifted and some bought. My home is home to staff from all faiths and we pray at a common alter. Like any defence personal will tell you, happens in every unit. I have been taught from my very childhood to maintain my identity with pride but at the same time RESPECT each and every faith, belief and region. ‘Yemmadhamum Sammadham’ (I respect each religion as my own). I hope my son follows that too.”

“I have prayed at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church. I have had the good fortune to visit when a temple was not around. They have shown me utmost love and respect knowing that I am a Hindu. How can I not reciprocate that. All I have is a lot of love and respect to give as my vast travels and experience has proved, is the only true faith. Peace and love to you too (sic),” said Madhavan.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which happens to be his directorial debut. Not only this he will also be producing and acting in the film. It is based on the life of an ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was wrongly accused of espionage.

