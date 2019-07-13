Parineeti Chopra reacts to relationship rumours with Charit Desai

Parineeti Chopra has been ruling the headlines for her secret relationship with Charit Desai these days. When the actress appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show with her BFF Sania Mirza, the tennis player made is obvious that Parineeti is in a relationship. While the divas didn’t reveal any name, it is said that Parineeti Chopra has been dating assistant director Charit Desai. Now, the actress has finally reacted to the rumours and said that she is neither accepting it nor denying it.

While talking to Mumbai mirror as part of the promotions of her upcoming Bollywood movie Jabariya Jodi, Parineeti Chopra said, "I've never accepted or denied anything. My family, friends and everybody around know the truth, and that's all that matters to me. I think the media expects us to make an announcement, but hey, it is my personal life for a reason. So yeah, no acceptance and no denial.”

Well, Parineeti didn’t confirm her relationship but the rumours has it that Charit was also a part of the actress’ sister Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ pre-wedding dinner as well. It is said that Parineeti met Charit while on the Dream Team Tour in 2016 and they hit it off well. On the other hand, Charit has been the assistant director on Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan’s film Agneepath. He has been working with dharma Productions for many years now.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film will hit the screens on August 2. The actress also has The Girl On The Train in the pipeline. Parineeti recently got her hair colored for the film. It is a remake of an English film with the same name. Also, the actress is training hard as she will be seen stepping into the shoes of badminton player Saina Nehwal for her biopic. Other than this, Parineeti Chopra also has Bollywood film Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar opposite Arjun Kapoor.

