On Rajkummar Rao’s birthday, witness his love story with Patralekhaa which is sweet as ‘meethi chashni’

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao who is known for his brilliant acting in Bollywood, is celebrating his 34th birthday today. Rajkummar Rao, who gained popularity for his prolific acting in films like Newton, Stree, etc holds a special place in the hearts of millions of fans. But there is the name of only one girl which is written in his heart and that is of actress Patralekhaa. There are a lot of actors who want to keep their relationship status secret, but Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are always seen talking about their relationship on the social platform. The love story of both the stars is quite romantic.

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa have been together with each other for almost 9 years now. Patralekhaa made her debut with the film City Lights in which she was seen opposite Rajkummar while the actor made his debut through the film Love, Sex Aur Dokha. Patralekhaa opened up about her love story through a Facebook post on Humans of Bombay -- through their alliance with the makers of "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga".

She said, "I saw him for the first time on-screen when I watched LSD ('Love Sex Aur Dhokha'). I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, 'I'm going to marry her'. It was so ironic.”

She even revealed, “He’d often go out of his way for me. Once, he was running late to see me, so he stopped the cab near the airport and ran all the way to Juhu! Not only that, but when we were earning very little, he surprised me with my favorite bag, which was ridiculously expensive! Years later, when we were in London, someone stole it! I remember calling him, sobbing, while he tried to calm me down. For me, the bag was all about the memories – he had bought it for me when he didn’t have much. That meant so much to me! Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am to have him.”

