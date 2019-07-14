Image Source : TWITTER Not Sumeet Vyas, this Pakistani actor was supposed to star opposite Kareena Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen romancing popular face of web series, Sumeet Vyas in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. However, before the TVF's show Permanent Roommates was zeroed in to play the leading man in the film, Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor was offered the role.

Danish Taimoor has revealed that he was offered a role opposite Kareena Kapoor in 2018 Bollywood blockbuster Veere Di Wedding, but could not do it due to tension between India and Pakistan.

Appearing on a TV show with wife Ayeza Khan last week, Danish shared that he had been selected to play the role of Kareena's fiance (the part later went to actor Sumeet Vyas) and shooting dates had been finalised.

"We were all ready to go for the shoot but then we got to know that Kareena was pregnant. After she delivered her baby in 2016, the situation between India and Pakistan got worse," said Danish.

Veere Di Wedding was all about drama, melodrama and plenty of laughter which made you forget your troubles for just a short while. With a stellar cast, the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor-starrer was more than just your average chick flick and received praise from all realms of the industry. While the film received its fair share of mixed reviews, it is pertinent to note how liberating the film could have been for many women.

