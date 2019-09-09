Mallika Sherawat's maternal grandmother passes away

Mallika Sherawat's maternal grandmother breathed her last today morning on September 9, 2019. The actress took to her Instagram account to announce the demise of her grandmother, praying for her soul to rest in peace. Fans and family pour in condolences messages for her grandmother.

She wrote, " Today is a very very sad day for me as my beloved naani passed away. May her soul Rest In Peace #ripnaani"

Our condolences to the actress for the tragic loss.

On being asked about her relationship status, she said, “And now I am living my life on my own terms.” She said she wants to travel the world and meet new people.

Mallika Sherawat is known to always stay in limelight for her videos, dance or her replies. The actress has been recently roped in for a web series. She might be seen playing a negative role in the sequel of Apharan. She was last seen in Zeenat directed by Saandesh B. Nayak. She was also seen in Booo Sabki Phategi.

