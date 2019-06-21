Image Source : INSTAGRAM Like mother, like daughter: Arjun Kapoor shares adorable picture of mother and sister Anshula

Arjun Kapoor loves his sister Anshula Kapoor to bits and pieces and his Instagram posts say it all. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor and his first wife late Mona Shourie Kapoor’s children. Recently, Arjun treated fans with a throwback picture of his mother and a recent picture of his sister and called them, ‘Like mother like daughter’

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he captioned it, “Forget like father like son, its always like mother like daughter..” Dressed in traditional attire, the mother-daughter duo not just looked similar but gorgeous as well. Anshula’s million dollar smile will surely leave you spellbound.

The Ishaqzaade actor has never shied away from sharing his life on social media. Recently, the actor opened up about his battle with obesity and how he vowed to never give up in a series of tweets.

Ever since 'Panipat' was announced and Arjun was roped in to play the lead, he has been prepping hard, displaying unmatched energy.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's 'India's Most Wanted,' which released on May 24. He will also appear in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

