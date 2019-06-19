Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share smiles with Nita Ambani in London, check latest pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share smiles with Nita Ambani in London

Bollywood hottest siblings’ duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are currently in London where they are enjoying their vacation with their kids- Taimur, Sameira and Kiaan. Karisma has been treating her fan with pictures and memories of their special moments from the beautiful city through her Instagram posts. On Tuesday, the actress took to her social media to share another interesting picture of her with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani. In the picture, Karisma looks beautiful in her striped top and jeans, Kareena as always kept in simple and chic and Nita Ambani looked divine in white. The actress captioned the image as, “Wonderful afternoon”. Check out the post here-

Just when Karisma Kapoor shared the picture on her Instagram, netizens started flooding the comments section with praises and compliments. One Instagram user wrote “Beauty Brains and Bold ladies of our times”, another said, “Powerful ladies, Powerful Pic”. For the unversed, Nita Ambani arrived in London to witness India’s win over Pakistan on Sunday. The powerful businesswoman was seen in the stands enjoying the match in Manchester.

Not just this picture but Karisma has been sharing many pictures of their blissful afternoons in London daily. Just a couple of days ago, she shared a picture with Kareena and captione dit saying, “Lazy saturday...” In the pictures, the two hotties can be seen sitting on a chairs and enjoying their afternoon while Taimur rests peacefully on Kareena’s laps. Karisma also shared an adorable Father’s Day post on Sunday with a picture of her, Kareena and their father Randhir Kapoor. Check out-

On the related note, these two hot sisters are also accompanied by Kareena’s husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who has begun the shooting of his next film Jawaani Jaaneman in London. He was seen enjoying the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday with his co-star Alaia F. The diva, who is Pooja Bedi’s daughter, will make her debut with the film.

Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F start shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman

Alaia F starts shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page