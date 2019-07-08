Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist at Judgemental Hain Kya song launch event- Video inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut's latest controversy- Argues with a journalist at Judgemental Hain Kya song launch event- Video inside

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao will be seen together in the upcoming movie Judgemental Hain Kya which is set to release on July 26. Kangana along with Rajkummar Rao and Ekta Kapoor was recently seen at the launch event of song from the movie Judgemental Hain Kya. What happened next, shocked everyone! Kangana got into an argument for bashing her for her last movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She asked, "Have I made a mistake by making a film?" She added, ''You are calling me a jingoistic person for making a film on nationalism.'' The journalist kept on defending himself and denied such allegations. In fact, Kangana said that he had a lunch with her in her van and spent three hours but his perception about her changed right after he went away. She alleged the journalist for messaging her too. However, the journalist till the very end kept saying that it was all a lie and he never did so.

Watch Kangana Ranaut's argument with the journalist to know what happened exactly!

The things got worse as people at the launch event got into an argument with the host of the show. A lot of bashing, yelling and shouting took place. Kangana also asked to stay calm and deal with the situation in a candid way. She said she refuses to answer the questions which portray her in a negative picture and are twisted into a controversy.

Judgemental Hai Kya recently got its title changed. Earlier the movie was titled as Mental Hai Kya! The movie revolves around the crazy murder mystery. The movie is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Watch Judgemental Hai Kya Trailer