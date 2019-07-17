Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
Jaaved Jaaferi gives replies to trolls who slammed him for tweeting joke on salt

Jaaved Jaaferi took to Twitter and posted a joke that was forwarded to him by one of his friends, taking a dig at the expiry date of salt.

New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2019 11:43 IST
Actor Jaaved Jaaferi was slammed by a section of social media for tweeting a joke on Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's company, Patanjali Ayurved. Jaaved on Saturday took to Twitter and posted a joke that was forwarded to him by one of his friends, taking a dig at the salt being manufactured by Ramdev's company.

"Patanjali namak ka packet kehta hai ki yeh bana hai 2500 hazaar saal puraani Himalaya ki chattaan Sey. Aur expiry Hai 2019 mein. By God. Baba bilkul time pey khod laaye, nahi toh Himalaya par hi expire ho jaata," the joke read.

Jaaved's post, however, did not go down well with a section of the Twitterati.

"Salt granules absorb moisture over time. The water absorption is way lesser in rocks. Ever studied science?" one user tweeted. 

Another user asked the "Dhamaal" actor to have proper knowlede about food packaging.

"Without knowledge of food packaging technique, you are tweeting. If you have time, please read Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) website and then you will understand 'use by date'," the user wrote.

To this, Jaaved had a fitting reply.

"Without knowledge of comedy and satire you are tweeting. If you have time, please read Comedy websites and you will understand what ‘jokes' are," he wrote.

(With IANS Inputs)

