Hrithik Roshan is addictive, Tiger Shroff is clay, says War director Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand returns to directing Hrithik Roshan in his new film "War" after the 2014 release, "Bang Bang". He collaborates with the film's other hero, Tiger Shroff, for the first time.​ Siddharth claims he wants to make films of various genres with Hrithik. In an interview with IANS, the director opens up about his experience working with the actors during which he called the Super 30 actor addictive while considers Tiger a clay.

Siddharth said, "Hrithik is addictive actually. Since I started directing him around 2012-13, I just can't imagine a story without him. I want to make a love story with him, a courtroom drama, an action film and a sci-fi film. There are so many films I want to make with him. It's fascinating how he fits in every mould. He is the perfect Hindi film hero that we can find. He can do everything."

Talking about the Student Of The Year 2 actor he said, "Tiger is like clay. You can mould him in a way you want to. With a bad director, he is horrible but with a great director, he can be the best actor. Give him the right instructions and he is outstanding. That is something which I have realised after working with him. He completely submits to the director. It's up to you how you mould him. He is at par with any of the best actors in the country. He holds the screen, he has a presence, he does action like nobody else and dances like a drea."

When quizzed, if any other actor would fit into Tiger or Hrithik's role better, he instantly replied: "I think it is about 'jodis'. If it is Hrithik, then there can be no one else but Tiger. If it was somebody else other than Hrithik, then we could find somebody else. You couldn't have a better jodi than Hrithik and Tiger."

The action-thriller "War" is about an Indian soldier (played by Tiger) who has been assigned to kill his former mentor, a soldier (Hrithik) who has now turned rogue. Siddharth, who also contributed to the film's story, claims that the plot is absolutely original.

"It's (the story) absolutely original. It's a new kind of a film with its story, dynamics and conflict. So, I don't think you can draw parallels with any film. Right now, it may look like this film or that film from the trailer. But you have only seen two and a half minutes of the film. So, it will not be fair to pass judgement. When you watch the full movie, you will know what it is about," said Siddharth.

"War" comes five years after his last movie "Bang Bang". Explaining why he was away for five years, Siddharth, who has made films such as "Anjaana Anjaani", "Bachna Ae Haseeno", "Ta Ra Rum Pum" and "Salaam Namaste", claimed: "It was a shift for me from the romantic comedies I used to make, which were far simpler, to these big projects that take time. I realised post 'Bang Bang' that this is what I want to do. It took that much time for me also to find the right project I could associate with.

"War" also stars Vaani Kapoor and the movie is slated to hit the screens on October 2.

