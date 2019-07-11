Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
Haseena Maan Jayegi actress Pooja Batra marries Nawab Shah in Jammu and Kashmir

Bollywood actress Pooja Batra has found happiness yet again in another actor Nawab Shah. The couple recently tied the knot in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2019 18:15 IST
Pooja Batra marries Nawab Shah in Jammu and Kashmir

Bollywood actress Pooja Batra has found happiness yet again in another actor Nawab Shah. The duo keeps flooding their social media with adorable pictures with each other and looks like now they have even put a stamp on their relationship. The latest news suggests that Pooja Batra has tied the knot with boyfriend Nawab Shah in Jammu and Kashmir. While the couple has not announced the same, reports suggest that the two have said their vows.

Going by the reports in Spotboye, Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah have got married. N fact, the actress shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she is seen wearing chuda (bangles that newly married women wear). While she has given just a sneak peek in her video, it won’t be wrong to confirm that she has definitely taken her relationship with Nawab Shah to the next level. This is Pooja Batra’s second marriage. 

On Eid, 2019, Nawab Shah took to his Instagram to declare his love to Pooja and shared a adorable picture. He captioned it saying, “It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready , and then my mate appeared . Eid Mubarak soulmate. Eid Mubarak to all” Both Pooja and Nawab keep treating their fans with pictures and videos with each other and they look happy in every frame. The actor shared another picture with his ladylove and wrote, "You are what happened when I wished upon a star." Check out-

The one who makes life come to life 🦋❤️🎩

Pooja Batra was earlier married to an orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Sonu S. Ahluwalia. She left Bollywood after her marriage in 2002 and shifted to Los Angeles, California. However, after 9 years of marriage, the couple decided to call it quits and filed for a divorce. On the other hand, Nawab Shah is seen in several Bollywood movies like Nayak, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Tiger Zinda Hai, Don 2 and others.

ONE .❤️🦋

