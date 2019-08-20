Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: 10 pictures that will make you fall in love with Highway actor again

Randeep Hooda has turned a year older today. The actor comes from a rare crop of actors who believe in working for the sense of art than for the sake of money. In the industry where money makers are hailed and celebrated, Randeep has stood tall and strong and shoulder-to-shoulder with the Superstars of Bollywood. e has left a lasting impact with his performances which has made him one of the sought-after actors of Bollywood. On the occasion of Randeep Hooda's 43rd bbirthday, take a look at his dashing pictures that will make you fall in love with him again.
Born in Haryana’s Rohtak, Randeep Hooda is one of the good-looking and talented actor in the Indian film industry today.
He has struggled a lot in his earlier years in the film industry but with sheer acting skills, he has proved it time and time that you just cannot ignore him.
Randeep Hooda made his Bollywood debut with Mira Nair’s 2001 flick ‘Monsoon Wedding’ which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shafali Shah, Vijay Raaz, Ram Kapoor and Jas Arora in pivotal roles.
He came into limelight when he was associated with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen back in the year 2009 on the sets of Manish Gupta’s directorial venture Karma and Holi.
View this post on Instagram
Finally qualified for the #nationals #nec on my #dreamgirl trotting parade and vet check tom morning .. after injury and lack of practice #grateful #wishmeluck the extravaganza starts at #mahalaxmiracecourse #mumbai @amateurridersclub on #monday 25th February till 3rd of March .. come enjoy the #sport morning and evening for the whole #week #showjumping #equestrian #horse #horsesofinsta #actor #actorlife #animal
During his school days, he was quite mischievous child and was often apparently addressed as Randeep Don Hooda at his school farewell.
Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News
Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News