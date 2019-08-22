Image Source : TWITTER Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh on rap revolution in India: It's the voice of India that you can’t just ignore

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to do anything out-of-box. The actor has reached new heights in the past few years and proved his acting prowess in path-breaking performances on-screen. His last release 'Gully Boy' was a huge success which popularising rap and hip-hop music. And now through his breakthrough label IncInk, India is seeing this genre as the new fad in brands and films.

Ranveer Singh has brought out a niche rap and hip hop music from the streets of the country and made it massively mainstream.

First, with Gully Boy, he delivered a career-best performance and made the cash counters ringing as the film became a blockbuster. He also launched his passion project, an independent record label IncInk, aimed at discovering, nurturing and promoting young artists from across the country.

Speaking about India’s rap revolution, Ranveer believes that the time of Hindustani rap/hip-hop is now, and is the much-needed explosion in the music scene of India. “These are exciting times for original music in India, and rap and hip-hop is a huge refresher. The genre is no longer underground, it has become the language of the youth and it is the biggest thing happening in Indian culture today,” he explains.

“India has always produced spectacular original content, and now is the time for rap/hip hop and the incredible artists whose poetry is speaking of a revolution. They are the poets of our generation, and the youth is listening to what they have to say. Hindustani rap and hip-hop is here to stay and it is the voice of India that you can’t just ignore,” adds the actor, who discovered a penchant for rapping himself while doing Gully Boy.

Ranveer says he would love to be a thought leader of the country and the film industry. “I love films and I love our industry. I would like to be the leader and a champion of the industry. I want Hindi cinema and the business to keep growing, so if there is anything that I can contribute to making this industry bigger and better, it will be very rewarding for me,” he concludes.

