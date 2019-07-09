Image Source : INDIA TV Exclusive: Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan open about their friendship from movie sets to Parliament. Watch Video

Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty opened up their sweet friendship in an exclusive interview with India TV. The actresses turned politicians shared interesting stories about how they met and how their friendship has blossomed over the years.

Mimi Chakraborty revealed that she met Nusrat Jahan about five years back when they were shooting for a film and even though they had two different rooms, they shared a single one as both of them were scared of ghosts.

"It was then that our friendship blossomed and we discussed everything with each other right from career to love life and so forth", said Mimi.

Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan

Meanwhile, Nusrat Jahan revealed that they used to fight a lot. "If I gave importance to others, she would kill me", laughed Nusrat.

Talking about Nusrat's married life, Mimi said that she has never seen her happier in her life. On the other hand, Nusrat said that she wants Mimi to find her Prince charming soon.

When quizzed about her married life with Nikhil Jain, she said, " The man I am married to has really made me believe in love. He has made me believe that humanity exists". For the full interview, watch the video below: