Deepika Padukone officially joins 83 The Film, proud husband Ranveer Singh shares adorable posts

Deepika Padukone officially joins 83 The Film, proud husband Ranveer Singh shares adorable post

Deepika Padukone has finally reached Glasgow where the starcast of her next film 83 is shooting the first schedule of Kapil Dev’s biopic. The actress was already ruling the headlines for stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia opposite her real life husband Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev himself. The actor and proud husband Ranveer took to his social media on Wednesday to share heart-warming pictures of the him and the actress with the ‘captain of the ship’ Kabir Khan and expressed his gratitude to him for picking his wife for the role.

Ranveer Singh shared three pictures on his Instagram in which the terrific trio of him, Deepika and Kabir Khan can be seen sharing a good laugh and posing for the camera as well. Ranveer welcomed his wife Deepika on board and wrote, “*drum roll* All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad” On the next post Ranveer wrote, “Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! @deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk” Check out the pictures here-

Keeping up with his wit and humour, Ranveer also shared a boomerang video in which wife Deepika can be seen sitting him with bat. He cleverly captions the video saying, “Story of my Life… Real & Reel !” Check out the video here-

Even before flying away to London to start the shooting of her film 83 along with Ranveer Singh, the actress opened about the project and revealed that she would have loved to play the role of Romi Bhatia even if husband Ranveer was not a part of it. She told TOI, “I am so glad that Kabir came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhapaak and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.” Interestingly, Deepika Padukone has known Kapil Dev’s wife Romi for a long time since her family has a background of sports.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have already established themselves as a blockbuster Jodi. The couple has already starrer together in films like Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani. This will be the fourth time that the real life couple will be seen together in reel life. Talking about working with husband Ranveer again, Deepika said, "Yes, I think so. We have worked in three films together, and they have all been successful. Individually, we are strong and different personalities, and when put together, we know how to feed off each other’s energy and that’s the beauty of it. I think Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was a classic example of that. It’s exciting and challenging at the same time.”

