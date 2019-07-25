Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bipasha Basu's throwback pics from modeling days makes husband Karan Singh Grover go 'woah'

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, who was last seen in the 2016 alone opposite husband Karan Singh Grover is setting the internet on fire today. The Bengali beauty, who is known for her stunning onscreen appearances and fitness body, has shared some stunning throwback pictures from her modelling days, which has gone viral for all the glamorous reasons. Bipasha Basu continues to be one of the fittest, hotter and healthier actresses of the industry and there is no doubt to this. Started her beautiful journey at the age of 15 when she knew nobody in Mumbai, Bipasha Basu went on to become a model, an actress and now a fitness enthusiast.

Taking to her Instagram account, Bipasha Basu posted a sizzling picture in swimwear with a caption that read, "Major Throwback! Teenage modelling days My first Swimsuit feature for @elleindia ... shot by the ace photographer and dear friend @farrokhchothia ... styled by the amazing @anaitashroffadajania . Still remember what a fun shoot it was Always a bikini belle". Take a look at a young and gorgeous Bipasha Basu.

Bipasha Basu Instagram

Sharing another throwback picture, the Ajnabee actress said, "Colour me Bronze!!! Another blast from the past Want this tan back... need sunshine and beach #throwback #teenagedays".

As soon as the picture hit the internet, there was complete buzz everywhere. While fans couldn't help but shower compliments on the actress, it was husband Karan Singh Grover's comment that got everyone talking. Look how the proud husband reacted to Bipasha's throwback picture.

Karan Sing Grover comment

On the professional front, Bipasha will be next seen in the thriller film titled Aadat opposite Karan Singh Grover. The film is produced by Mika Singh and is directed by Bhushan Patel. The film has been written by Vikram Bhatt.

