Arjun Kapoor's 'tight kaala dhaaga' comment on sister Anshula's Instagram post is unmissable 

Arjun Kapoor loves his sister Anshula Kapoor to bits and pieces and his Instagram posts say it all. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor and his first wife late Mona Shourie Kapoor’s children. Recently, Anshula Kapoor shared a throwback picture of herself, which also featured brother Arjun Kapoor and cousins Rhea Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah. While the childhood picture is one of the most cutest things on the internet today, it is Arjun Kapoor's comment that is winning the internet.

As soon as Anshula Kapoor posted the adorable picture, brother Arjun Kapoor commented "“Could that kaala dhaaga be any tighter!!!". Fans were quick to notice Arjun Kapoor's comment and one user said, " “I think this kaala dhaga reminds you of your mother..every Indian mom does this to protect their child".

"This is still my expression when Arjun Kapoor tells me I should drive hahahaha! Gotta love the 90s when we were basically a cute mess!" Anshula captioned her post and accompanied it with hashtags such as #90sKids #ThisIsProofThatIveNeverWantedToDrive".

Recently, Arjun Kapoor share a throwback picture of himself along with Anshula and their mother, he wrote that Anshula has turned out to be better than him. ''Mom, u gave birth to a special child. She wore matching WWE T-shirts just to be more like me & spend time with me... Guess what, my sibling turned out to be better than me & the best part of me... The day is gone but still... #happysiblingsday @anshulakapoor,'' Arjun wrote.

The Ishaqzaade actor has never shied away from sharing his life on social media. Recently, the actor opened up about his battle with obesity and how he vowed to never give up in a series of tweets.

Ever since Panipat was announced and Arjun was roped in to play the lead, he has been prepping hard, displaying unmatched energy. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's 'India's Most Wanted,' which released on May 24. He will also appear in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

