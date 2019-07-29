Image Source : TWITTER Arjun Kapoor flaunts new tattoo, reveals its hidden meaning. Watch Video

Actor Arjun Kapoor has got himself inked for the second time. His "Per Ardua Ad Astra" shows the actor is on a personal high having crossed through adversity and reaching the stars. Arjun on Monday shared a photograph of the tattoo on social media. The "India's Most Wanted" star is seen flaunting the new tattoo on his arm. He captioned it: "Per Ardua Ad Astra - From adversity to the stars. Finally got my second tattoo."

The tattoo in Latin was inked on the 34-year-old actor by Savio D'Silva, an illustrator and animator from JJ College of Art.

"Per ardua ad astra" is a Latin phrase meaning "through adversity to the stars" or "through struggle to the stars" that is the official motto of the Royal Air Force and other Commonwealth air forces such as the Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force, as well as the Royal Indian Air Force until 1947.

Arjun recently has come out in open about his relationship with actress Malaika Arora. The two have been spotted together in vacations, film premieres and parties.

The Ishaqzaade actor has never shied away from sharing his life on social media. Recently, the actor opened up about his battle with obesity and how he vowed to never give up in a series of tweets.

Ever since Panipat was announced and Arjun was roped in to play the lead, he has been prepping hard, displaying unmatched energy. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's 'India's Most Wanted,' which released on May 24. He will also appear in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

