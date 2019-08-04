Arbaaz Khan turns 52: See some lesser-known facts about Hello Brother actor on his birthday

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. The actor who made his Bollywood debut through the film Daraar has also made his name as a producer and director. Not only him but his siblings Salman Khan and Sohail are also counted in the list of respectable stars of the film industry.

Talking about Arbaaz, he amazed the audience with his performance in the film 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.' The film also had Salman Khan but Arbaaz played the role of Kajol’s brother. The birthday boy won the Filmfare Best Supporting Role award for the film. He has a number of times played the role Salman’s brother onscreen also.

Today on the special occasion of his birthday, let’s have a look at some lesser-known facts about him:

Arbaaz was married to actress Malaika Arora. The two met during a coffee ad shoot in 1993 and after dating each other for five years, they got married in Christian and Muslim customs on December 12, 1998. They have a son named Arhaan. However, the two got split in the year 2017.

Arbaaz and Malaika wedding photo

Not only did Arbaaz judged the laughter show Comedy Circus on Television, he even appeared as a host with his ex-wife on a reality show ‘Power couple’ which aired on Sony TV.

Arbaaz and Malaika on Power Couple.

The year 2010 was a turning point for him as he emerged out as a producer of the film Dabangg starring Salman Khan after he started his own production house named ‘Arbaaz Khan Productions.’ The film became super hit at the box office. He later donned the director’s hat for Dabangg 2 which was also a blockbuster. The makers are now working on the third installment titled as Dabangg 3.

There are rumors about the actor dating Georgia Andriani.

Arbaaz and Georgia

We wish the actor a very happy birthday!