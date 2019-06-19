Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Anushka Sharma joins husband Virat Kohli in London ahead of India-Afghanistan match, check pictures

Anushka Sharma joins husband Virat Kohli in London ahead of India-Afghanistan match, check pictures

Anushka Sharma has finally flown away to London to be by the side of her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2019 14:34 IST
Representative News Image

Anushka Sharma joins husband Virat Kohli in London ahead of India-Afghanistan match

Anushka Sharma has finally flown away to London to be by the side of her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. The actress was spotted in the city accompanying the earlier this week. Virat and his men have got a little time on hand before their next clash with Afghanistan. The team earned accolades after their last match against Pakistan where they witnessed a legendary win. Now that Anushka is in town, the couple is spending quality time together.

A Virat Kohli fan page posted about the outing of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after they got spotted on a street in London. The page captioned the picture saying, "@virat.kohli and @anushkasharma on the old bond street in London today! I love Anushka's new haircut."

Not just Anushka but other cricketers’ wives have also accompanied them to London. Shikhar Dhawan, too, took to social media to post an image of himself and his wife Aesha with Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their kids. He captioned the photo, "Enjoying the local train journey with the Sharma family."

View this post on Instagram

Enjoying the local train journey with the Sharma family 🚄- @rohitsharma45 @ritssajdeh @aesha.dhawan5

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

On a related note, Anushka also met up with veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in London, where among other things, they discussed her husband Virat as well. Kher had taken to social media to post about the tête-à-tête, writing, "It was so wonderful to meet one of my favouritesAnushka in London. We haven't worked much together but I have always admired her for her work and her cool attitude."

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKangana Ranaut and Rajkummar starrer Mental Hai Kya trailer release cancelled. Details inside Next StoryDelhi bride leaves wedding to meet Vikrant Massey, cops called on sets  