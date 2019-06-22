Anurag Kashyap on 7 years of Gangs of Wasseypur: My life got ruined with the film

Anurag Kashyap tweets on 7 years of Gangs of Wasseypur

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says when "Gangs Of Wasseypur" released on this day seven years ago, his life got "ruined". June 22, 2012 was when the first instalment of the two-part "Gangs of Wasseypur" released. It is a cult film that revolves around a gangster who clashes with a ruthless, coal-mining kingpin. "Seven years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas I have only been unsuccessfully trying to get away from that expectation. Anyways hope that 'Saadhe Saati' is over by the end of 2019," Kashyap tweeted on Saturday.

7 years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas I have only been unsuccessfully been trying to get away from that expectation . Anyways hope that “साढ़े साती” is over by the end of 2019. https://t.co/QQ5PpGcp2E — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 22, 2019

"Gangs Of Wasseypur", based on a real life story, was loved by the masses for its rawness. It had managed to collecte Rs 10 crore in the opening weekend. The gang war drama based in Wasseypur in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, featured Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Piyush Mishra and Richa Chadha.

Undoubtedly, Anurag Kashyap is every actor’s dream director. Handsome hunk Varun Dhawan had also said earlier that he would have given his right hand to be launched by Anurag Kashyap. "Initially my leaning was always towards the left side. I had loved 'Black Friday', Sriram's films... I was leaning over there. I would have probably given my right hand at that time to be launched by Anurag Kashyap. Honestly," Varun said.

Kashyap has helmed films like "Black Friday", "Dev.D", "Gulaal", "Ugly", "Raman Raghav", "Mukkabaaz" and "Manmarziyaan". He is currently working on a new film with Roshan Mathew and Saiyami Kher.

(With IANS inputs)