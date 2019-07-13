Amrita Rao's Twitter hacked. Deets inside

Amrita Rao's Twitter hacked

Vivaah actress Amrita Rao, who was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray is the latest Bollywood celebrity to fall prey to hackers. The actress' Twitter account was hacked a couple of days ago while she was recovering from a viral infection. Her social media team has reported the incident to Twitter India. Amrita is also willing to report the incident to cybercrime cell. In an interaction with TOI, Amrita narrated how her Twitter got hacked.

''It all happened last week. I got a DM (direct message) from a leading TV channel’s account, stating that they want to publish an article about me, but they need my approval for it. My social media team opened the link. It asked for the password of my account, and then it didn’t lead anywhere. Eventually, I was locked out of my own Twitter account, and despite all our efforts to log in again, we couldn’t access it again. Nothing worked although we followed the procedure that’s mentioned on the website,'' she said.

Amrita further added that a few months ago, she got a similar message from Tusshar Kapoor's account but when she asked him, she got to know that his account has been hacked. “I get messages every day that there is some suspicious activity on my account, but I can’t log in. We waited to reach out to Twitter officials because I wasn’t well. It also took us a little bit of time to realise that this is a serious problem. A few months ago, I got a similar link from Tusshar’s account. He’s an actor and a buddy. My team didn’t open the link, and when we asked him, he told us he hadn’t sent anything and that his account had been hacked into as well. So, someone is operating with a clear plan. My worry right now is that people who I follow or who follow me may get unexplained messages from my account, which can lead to their accounts getting hacked. It’s detrimental to all of us and an intrusion of privacy,'' she added.

On the professional front, Amrita hasn't announced her next project yet. She played the role of Meena Tai Thackeray in the biopic of Shiv Sena's late founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The movie directed by Abhijit Panse released earlier this year.

For unversed, Amrita tied the knot with her longtime beau Anmol, a radio jockey in 2016 after dating for seven years.