Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Alia Bhatt to feature and sing in her own music video. Deets inside

Alia Bhatt to feature and sing in her own music video. Deets inside

Read In Hindi

Alia Bhatt has already taken over the world of cinema with her stellar acting skills and now she is ready to take over the social media world as well.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2019 23:13 IST
Representative News Image

Alia Bhatt to feature and sing in her own music video

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has already taken over the world of cinema with her stellar acting skills and now she is ready to take over the social media world as well. Just a few days ago the actress announced that she will be launching her own YouTube channel which will give her fans an insight of her personal life and now, the latest reports suggest that Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for her music video in which she will sing and feature as well.

Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Alia Bhatt will be seen singing and featuring in a music video soon which will be released on her recently announced YouTube channel. Announcing her channel, Alia had said in a video, “I have done the Instagram world, the Twitter world and now I am trying to get on to the Youtube world. You will get to see a lot me just being. Totally unadulterated.”

A source revealed to Pinkvilla that Alia really wanted to give a sneak peek into her life. The source said, "Alia likes to try new things, so having engaged on Instagram and Twitter, she wanted to try her hand at videos. She realized it's also an engaging way to reach out to fans and be more candid with them. The posts will be an incisive look at the actress' life, with their frequency being determined by her schedule."

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is loaded with Bollywood films currently. The actress has just wrapped the shooting of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2. The shooting of the same is going on currently. Alai Bhatt will also be seen opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Inshallah. It will hit the theaters on Eid 2020. Other than these films, Alia Bhatt will also start shooting for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht by the end of this year.

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDivyanka Tripathi confirms Vivek Dahiya is hospitalised, will not host Nach Baliye 9 pre-launch episode Next StoryHere's how Angad Bedi transformed into Karl Khandalavala for web series The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati  