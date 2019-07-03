Alia Bhatt to feature and sing in her own music video. Deets inside

Alia Bhatt to feature and sing in her own music video

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has already taken over the world of cinema with her stellar acting skills and now she is ready to take over the social media world as well. Just a few days ago the actress announced that she will be launching her own YouTube channel which will give her fans an insight of her personal life and now, the latest reports suggest that Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for her music video in which she will sing and feature as well.

Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Alia Bhatt will be seen singing and featuring in a music video soon which will be released on her recently announced YouTube channel. Announcing her channel, Alia had said in a video, “I have done the Instagram world, the Twitter world and now I am trying to get on to the Youtube world. You will get to see a lot me just being. Totally unadulterated.”

Something new, something fun, something on YouTube 🌞📽 https://t.co/rKULIR7zIj — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 26, 2019

A source revealed to Pinkvilla that Alia really wanted to give a sneak peek into her life. The source said, "Alia likes to try new things, so having engaged on Instagram and Twitter, she wanted to try her hand at videos. She realized it's also an engaging way to reach out to fans and be more candid with them. The posts will be an incisive look at the actress' life, with their frequency being determined by her schedule."

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is loaded with Bollywood films currently. The actress has just wrapped the shooting of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2. The shooting of the same is going on currently. Alai Bhatt will also be seen opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Inshallah. It will hit the theaters on Eid 2020. Other than these films, Alia Bhatt will also start shooting for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht by the end of this year.

