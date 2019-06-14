Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, to burn the dance floor with Tip Tip Barsa Paani revamped song in Sooryavanshi?

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing the screen space in Rohit Shetty's movie Sooryavanshi. However, what's more, interesting to know is that the duo will be seen sizzling the dance floor on the sensuous song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from the movie Mohra. The original song features Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar who look sizzling hot as they dance in the rain. 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' is an anthem for the sensational performances. The song has been sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. However, according to the reports, Rohit Shetty has got the rights for the song and might start the shooting of the song soon.

Also, the reports suggest that Akshay Kumar has returned from Bangkok along with the crew as they have wrapped up the shooting there. They will be now starting with the next schedule of the film in Ramoji city, Hyderabad soon. In fact, Katrina Kaif will be joining in soon.

On a similar note, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have been already seen heating up the temperature in De Dana Dan movie. They were seen together dancing to the beats of Gale Lag Jaa. the song was somewhat similar to Tip Tip Barsa. Katrina Kaif was seen drenched in saree and looked smoking hot.

Sooryavanshi's first glimpse was shown in Simmba movie. Akshay Kumar will be seen as ATS chief Veer Sooryavanshi. Lately, Akshay Kumar has been sharing the posts of his stunt scenes from the movie. He will be seen doing the deadly stunts yet again, justifying the very title of Khiladi. Sooryavanshi is set to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.