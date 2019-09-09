Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi hug each other at an event

Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi cross path a recent event

In what can be called an unthinkable scene, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi were seen sharing a hug and exchanging pleasantries at a recent event in Mumbai. The event was organized by Sahara India Pariwar chief Subrata Roy to felicitate badminton Star PV Sindhu, who recently won a gold medal at the BWF championship.

Actor Vivek Oberoi attended the event with his family. At the same event, Abhishek was also present with his father Amitabh Bachchan. The two crossed paths at the red carpet when Bachchan senior was seen greeting Suresh Oberoi but handling the situation with maturity Abhishek and Vivek reached out to greet each other and exchanged a hug while talking to each other, briefly. Abhishek was also seen hugging Vivek's father Suresh Oberoi.

A few months back, Vivek was at the receiving end of backlash for sharing a meme related to Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, and Salman khan. The actor later deleted the meme and apologized for it on Twitter. Before Tying the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, Aishwarya was dating her 'Kyu ho gaya na' co-star Vivek Oberoi.

Post the event Vivek uploaded a picture with P.V. Sindhu and announced the news of Sindhu coaching his daughter Ameya. Vivek wrote ‘My fan moment! So proud to meet our champion and India’s pride @Pvsindhu1. Many many congratulations on your historic achievement. My 4.5 year old daughter Ameya is a much bigger fan now, thank you for accepting to inspire and train her.

More power to you.

Jai Hind’