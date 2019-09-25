Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Zoya Akhtar overwhelmed by B'wood support to Gully Boy Oscar bid

Zoya Akhtar overwhelmed by B'wood support to Gully Boy Oscar bid

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been announced as India's official entry at the Oscars.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: September 25, 2019 21:58 IST
Representative News Image

Many Bollywood actors and filmmakers have been congratulating the Gully Boy team over the past few days.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is overwhelmed with the kind of support that the Hindi film industry has extended to her film, "Gully Boy", ever since it was announced as Indias official entry at the Oscars.

"It is overwhelming when you see such positivity from your industry and fraternity. There has been a lot of support and we are just very happy. I am very grateful for this chance," said Zoya, adding that many Bollywood actors and filmmakers have been congratulating the film's team over the past few days.

"I am very happy for myself, for my production team and my crew. Let's see what happens. Now, the work starts," said the filmmaker.

Recently, the popular Netflix "Lust Stories", where Zoya is a co-director with three others, was nominated for the 2019 International Emmys.

"It's been a very good year. Over the past year, ‘Lust Stories', even ‘Made In Heaven' and ‘Gully Boy', have been well received by the audience. So, it's been a positive year and I am very excited," she said.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Zoya said: "We are working on season 2 of ‘Made In Heaven'. After that, we are making another show. Apart from that, Reema (Kagti) and I are scripting my film, and her (Reema Kagti) film. We are also doing a docu-series so, (her production company) Tiger Baby Films is in full swing right now." Zoya was interacting with the media at an event in the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in Mumbai.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFarhan Akhtar shares adorable picture of daughters Akira and Shakiya Next Story  