YRF postpones 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' due to coronavirus crisis

Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which was previously scheduled to release on March 20 ha snow been postponed amidst coronavirus outbreak.

New Delhi Published on: March 14, 2020 17:39 IST
Yash Raj Films on Saturday announced that the release of their upcoming movie "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" has been delayed amid growing concerns over coronavirus. The film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, was slated to release on March 20.

"Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time," an announcement shared on the production banner's official Twitter account read.

"Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" is the latest to join the every-growing list of the films being delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Release of Akshay Kumar's "Sooryavanshi", festival-favourite "Sir", Hollywood films "A Quiet Place 2", "Mulan" and James Bond movie "No Time to Die" have been postponed.

The deadly virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 134,000 globally. The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 83 on Saturday, which includes one death each from Delhi and Karnataka. 

