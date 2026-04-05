Who is Mamla Legal Hai's Lakhmir Mintu? The actor played Diljit Dosanjh's best friend in Amar Singh Chamkila

New Delhi:

Season 2 of Netflix's comedy-satire series, Maamla Legal Hai, has officially been released. Focusing on the judges and lawyers of the Patparganj District Court, this courtroom series is garnering immense popularity among viewers.

In this new season, Mintu Ji, also known as Lakhmir Singh Balli, makes a return appearance. This time around, Mintu Ji finds himself entangled not only in legal disputes but also in matters of the heart. Actor Anjum Batra has portrayed this character with exceptional skill.

Who is Anjum Batra?

If you watched the first season of Maamla Legal Hai, you would know that Mintu Ji is arguably the show's most entertaining character. However, if Anjum Batra still looks somewhat familiar to you, let us tell you exactly who he is. Anjum Batra is a well-known face in the film industry. Born in Abohar, Punjab, Anjum harbored a dream of becoming an actor since childhood. To fulfill this aspiration, he pursued a degree in acting from Punjab University in Chandigarh.

After completing his master's degree, he made his professional debut in 2008 with the film Dev.D. However, he truly found his share of fame and success in 2024 following his role in the film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Anjum was in Amar Singh Chamkila

The year 2024 saw the release of three major projects featuring Anjum: Chamkila, Maamla Legal Hai and Wild Wild Punjab. In each of these, the actor was seen delivering one stellar performance after another. He portrayed distinct characters across all three projects, successfully winning the hearts of the audience.

In addition to Hindi cinema, Anjum has also worked in several Punjabi films. Furthermore, he has appeared in the popular TV show Crime Patrol. He is also a recognisable face in the world of advertising.

Didn't get time to prepare for Mamla Legal Hai: Anjum Batra

Currently, Anjum Batra can be seen on Netflix in his hilarious and entertaining avatar as Mintu Ji. In a recent interview, he also spoke about his experience working on the Maamla Legal Hai series.

Anjum revealed that he did not have much time to prepare for the role. Immediately after wrapping up the shoot for the film Chamkila, he began working on the series. With the assistance of the director and writer, he explored the character of Mintu while portraying it, delivering his finest performance.

Also Read: Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 Review: Ravi Kishan delivers, but the sequel loses its comic sharpness