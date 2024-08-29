When Priyanka Chopra schooled Karan Johar for commenting on Deepika Padukone's personal life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Priyanka Chopra schooled Karan Johar

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are going to welcome their first child soon. The two got married in 2018 after dating each other for six years. Ranveer and Deepika kept their feelings for each other hidden from everyone in the initial days of their dating. When a film producer asked Deepika to publicly reveal whether she was dating Ranveer during a show, Priyanka Chopra came forward to defend her.

When Priyanka reprimanded Karan

On the famous talk show 'Koffee with Karan', Karan Johar revealed why Deepika never openly talked about her relationship with Ranveer Singh. He said that nowadays people like to keep their relationships hidden. Deepika did not give any reply to Karan on this, she just smiled and avoided the topic, but Priyanka, who was present on the show, quickly gave a befitting reply to Karan and scolded him. PC said, "Some people like to keep their relationship private. Because some people don't want to be the conversation at the dinner table." Further, Priyanka had said, "If 90 per cent of the celebs' life is for the public, then 10 per cent of it should be their own."

Priyanka has worked with Ranveer-Deepika

These three celeb pairs have worked together in many films. Priyanka Chopra did a cameo in a song of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' in 2013. After this, she also worked with Deepika and Ranveer in 'Bajirao Mastani' in 2015. Priyanka and Ranveer shared the screen again in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' in 2015.

Deepika, on the other hand, is in the last trimester of her pregnancy. Deepika announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post in February this year, after which she has been in constant discussion. Fans also showered love and best wishes on her announcement. Apart from this, Deepika and Ranveer are going to change their house soon. Their new house is reportedly worth Rs 100 crore and is located near Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan makes his debut on Hurun India Rich List, know his net worth here