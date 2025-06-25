When Karisma Kapoor opened up about shooting for 6 films in a day and mixing dialogues | Birthday Special Did you know that the 'Raja Hindustani' actress Karisma Kapoor once shot for six films in a single day? Renowned actress Karisma Kapoor turned 51 on June 25, 2025. Read further to know the details.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 51st birthday on June 25, 2025. She is best known for her work in the late 1990s and early 2000s, especially in films like 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Biwi No. 1', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' and others. These Bollywood films showcased her versatility, and she even won several awards. But did you know that she shot for 6 films in one day? Read on to find out the details.

Last year, actors and Kapoor sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan attended as guests on comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', which premiered on Netflix. The actress, who ruled the silver screen in the '90s with hit films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, and Biwi No. 1, reflected on how the industry operated differently at the time. On the show, Karisma Kapoor opened up about the hectic schedules she juggled during the peak of her career in the 1990s. In a candid conversation, the Raja Hindustani actress shared that she once shot for six different films in a single day.

Karisma shot for six different films in a single day

Speaking during an interview, Karisma said, "There was a time when I shot for six films in one day. I would literally go from one studio to another, changing costumes in the car, switching characters on the go. That’s how the era was, it was non-stop, high-energy, and very challenging."

When Kapil Sharma mentioned that, at the time, the star cast of films was often the same, including Govinda, Karisma, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and David Dhawan as the director, and asked, "Did you travel in your own cars or did you share a van?" Replying to this, Karisma said, "No, we had different cars, but sometimes we would accidentally say the dialogue from a different movie on another set. Because we were so busy and often sleep deprived, we didn't eat or drink properly. We weren't living a balanced life."

When asked about the script from that time, Karisma added that they never had a proper script during that period. "We would simply go to the sets, stand there, learn the steps and do the scene. This is what happened."

Work front

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in the romantic comedy film 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, and Vijay Varma in key roles. She will be next seen in the series 'Brown' co-starring Jisshu Sengupta and Surya Sharma in lead roles.

