What's trending: Dil Bechara, Soorarai Pottru tops Google's most searched films list

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara remains the top trending query on Google Search when it comes to films in India. It was followed by Tamil action-drama Soorarai Pottru, according to Google India's 'Year in Search' results. Bollywood biopics like Tanhaji, Shakuntala Devi, and Gunjan Saxena captured the top five spots. Here the top 10 Google's most searched films list and where you can watch them:

1) Dil Bechara

Mukesh Chabbra's directorial Dil Bechara was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final release last year. The film, released digitally amid lockdown, is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, inspired by John Green's bestseller of the same name. Sushant passed away before the film released. Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

2) Soorarai Pottru

Tamil star Suriya's 2020 hit "Soorarai Pottru" is the story of Nedumaaran Rajangam or Maara, played by Suriya, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power. The film was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Tanhaji

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" chronicles the heroic story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's subedaar Tanaji Malusare who sacrificed his life fighting valiantly against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's army to save the Sinhagad fort. The Om Raut directorial stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role with Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist Udaybhan Sinh Rathore, and Sharad Kelkar cast as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

4) Shakuntala Devi

The film is based on the life of the late Shakuntala Devi, who is widely revered as the human computer for her innate ability to make complex calculations within seconds. Vidya Balan essays the title role while Sanya Malhotra is seen playing the role of Shakuntala's daughter Anupama, along with Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 31. The screenplay is written by Menon along with Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra. "Shakuntala Devi" was planned for a theatrical release, but went the digital route due to the disruptions caused by the Covid crisis.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Gunjan Saxena

Directed by Sharan Sharma, "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Janhvi Kapoor essayes the titular role. Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza also play pivotal roles in the film.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Laxmii

The Akshay Kumar starrer "Laxmii" is a horror comedy. It is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Muni 2: Kanchana". Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original, also helms the Bollywood remake co-starring Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film has received overwhelming responses from the masses.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

7) Sadak 2

The film, a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak", marked the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades, and stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur and Akshay Anand.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

8) Baaghi 3

"Baaghi 3" released in India on March 6, saw Tiger returning as Ronnie to the "Baaghi" franchise. In the third film, he goes to Syria and singlehandedly takes on ISIS to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh."Baaghi 3", directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also has Shraddha Kapoor in the cast.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

9) Extraction

"Extraction", starring Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth was previously titled "Dhaka". Directed by Sam Hargrave, Joe Russo of the directing duo Russo Brothers, has penned the story. Billed as an action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller, "Extraction" follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film will also feature Indian actors Randeep Hooda, "Stranger Things" star David Harbour, actors Golshifteh Farahani, Priyanshu Painyuli and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Where to watch: Netflix

10) Gulabo Sitabo

"Gulabo Sitabo" is a quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes -- a landlord and tenant -- in a game of one upmanship. The film is headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The Shoojit Sircar-directed film is is billed as a quirky family comedy. Set in Lucknow, the movie is penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video