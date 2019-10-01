Image Source : TWITTER War First Review out: Hrithik, Tiger's top notch performances will take your breath away, says Dubai critic

War Movie First Review: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer film War is all set to release in India on October 2. The Gandhi Jayanti release promises high octane action clubbed with peppy songs and amazing visuals. While we have to wait for a day more to watch Hrithik and Tiger come together on the big screens, a popular Dubai based critic Umair Sandhu has already watched War and, given the action film 4 and a half stars out of five.

Calling the film director Siddharth Anand's finest effort so far, the film critic took to Twitter and, said, "#War is #SiddharthAnand's finest effort so far. The execution of the subject is such, you just can't help get transported to a world of make-believe. Action sequences as also the stunts do complete justice to the genre & the Indian audiences are bound to gasp with disbelief. 4.5/5".

Umair Sandhu further said that Hrithik Roshan is the star of the film while Tiger Shroff has supported the Super 30 actor and played his part really well. Vaani Kapoor, on the other hand, looks sizzling in War, added the critic.

First Review #War from Overseas Censor Board ! If you are looking high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, Rocking music and if you love masala movies, then #War should definitely be your pick for this extended weekend. #HrithikvsTiger

will BLOW you. ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 pic.twitter.com/UpGKIHUqo5 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) September 29, 2019

Summing up War Movie Review, the film critic said:

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff gave top notch performances.

The film's action sequences are bound to take your breath away.

Full on Racy Screenplay & Climax will Blow your mind.

BLOCKBUSTER !

