Wednesday, October 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. War Box Office Prediction Day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film may earn Rs 35-40 crore

War Box Office Prediction Day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film may earn Rs 35-40 crore

Read In Hindi

War is loaded with high-octane action scenes featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film is expected to beat teh box office collection of Thugs of Hindostan.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2019 9:24 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Box-Office Prediction of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film War 

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2019, Bollywood has treated the fans with two films. Hrithik Roshan- Tiger Shroff starrer War and Chiranjeevi- Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have hit the screens. While War is an action drama loaded with high-octane action scenes, Sye Raa Narasimhaa Reddy is a periodic drama based on the life of a freedom fighter. War has already earned RS 25 crores from advance booking even before its release and it is expected that the film will beat the first day collection of Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan.

According to the Trade Analyst Girish Johar, since both Tiger and Hrithik have a huge fan following and this film is being released on Gandhi Jayanti, the expectation of the box office collection is between Rs 35-40 crores. However, he is sure that the numbers can go up as well. Fans have already poured in much love on the trailer and the songs of the film.

India Tv - Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in a still from movie War

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in a still from movie War

Talking about the film Girish Johar told Spotboye, “Hrithik Roshan is a huge megastar and Tiger Shroff is also a huge star and coming together of both is going to create fireworks. Not only on the screens but also at the box-office, their fans and the audience want to watch them together. Their chemistry, gloss, their action, and high-octane shoot location everything is looking fantastic. It’s looking like a film, where both are shooting how their fans wanted to see them in action-thriller and glossy zone. Expectations are good since everyone has loved the trailer and advances are fantastic. So, when it’s gonna start, it’s gonna start pretty much huge.”

War has already earned 25 crores from advance ticket booking, it will easily surpass the Rs 40 cr figure. The film is also releasing on 4000 screens. On the other hand, War also stars Vaani Kapoor who has brought the much-needed glamour in the film. She will be seen playing an important role in War along with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film is being released in 3 languages. War is produced by Siddharth Anand Direct and Aditya Chopra.

War Trailer:

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryManoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi seek help for Bihar flood victims Next StoryAsha Bhosle shares throwback picture with legendary singer R. D. Burma  