War Box Office Prediction Day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film may earn Rs 35-40 crore

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2019, Bollywood has treated the fans with two films. Hrithik Roshan- Tiger Shroff starrer War and Chiranjeevi- Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have hit the screens. While War is an action drama loaded with high-octane action scenes, Sye Raa Narasimhaa Reddy is a periodic drama based on the life of a freedom fighter. War has already earned RS 25 crores from advance booking even before its release and it is expected that the film will beat the first day collection of Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan.

According to the Trade Analyst Girish Johar, since both Tiger and Hrithik have a huge fan following and this film is being released on Gandhi Jayanti, the expectation of the box office collection is between Rs 35-40 crores. However, he is sure that the numbers can go up as well. Fans have already poured in much love on the trailer and the songs of the film.

Talking about the film Girish Johar told Spotboye, “Hrithik Roshan is a huge megastar and Tiger Shroff is also a huge star and coming together of both is going to create fireworks. Not only on the screens but also at the box-office, their fans and the audience want to watch them together. Their chemistry, gloss, their action, and high-octane shoot location everything is looking fantastic. It’s looking like a film, where both are shooting how their fans wanted to see them in action-thriller and glossy zone. Expectations are good since everyone has loved the trailer and advances are fantastic. So, when it’s gonna start, it’s gonna start pretty much huge.”

War has already earned 25 crores from advance ticket booking, it will easily surpass the Rs 40 cr figure. The film is also releasing on 4000 screens. On the other hand, War also stars Vaani Kapoor who has brought the much-needed glamour in the film. She will be seen playing an important role in War along with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film is being released in 3 languages. War is produced by Siddharth Anand Direct and Aditya Chopra.

