War Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer is unstoppable

Action- Drama War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, ever since its release on October 2 has been squashing all the box office records. Despite the release of new films like Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink and Joker, the film has managed to collect Rs 284.20 crore at the box office and is inching close to the Rs 300 crore mark. Siddharth Anand's directorial film opened with a blast with over Rs 50 crore and even after two weekends, the money is still pouring in.

Revealing latest numbers of War, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War will cross *lifetime biz* of #Dhoom3 today [Wed]... Will cross #Sultan over the weekend... [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr, Wed 3.35 cr. Total: ₹ 271.65 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 284.20 cr. #India biz."

A report in Box Office India stated that the film is also doing exceptionally well in West Bengal. The report said, "War has smashed all records in West Bengal outside Bahubali - The Conclusion. The film has collected 22 crore nett in the circuits in fifteen days which is far ahead of any other outright Hindi film. The film was aided by Durja Puja in week one when it collected a huge 17 crore nett plus total with insane collections in the Kolkata multiplexes with the national chain multiplexes averaging around 40 lakhs nett in the city."

It has been a great year for Hrithik as his last film Super 30 was also a superhit. In an interview, he said, “Professionally, it has been a very special year for me. Both the successes have been so empowering. It has only motivated and encouraged me to keep following my instincts and work hard. This success has been the sweetest for me. As for action films and me being a match made in heaven, I’d love to believe it too as it is the genre I enjoy the most.”

