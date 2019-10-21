War Box Office Report: 'Abki baar 300 paar' for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action-drama

It's a surprise! War has finally made its way to the Rs 300 crore club. Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action-drama which released on October 2 emerged out to be a winner at the box office. After the end of the third week, the film has finally crossed the Rs 300-crore limit leaving behind many blockbusters of this year like Kabir Singh, etc and became the highest-grossing film of 2019. Interestingly, the high-octane film opened up with a blast with over Rs 50 crore.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh announced the good news to the fans with a series of tweets saying that the film has been a win-win situation for all. He wrote, "Abki baar 300 paar... #War hits triple century... Analysing the Blockbuster run of the highest-grossing #Hindi film of 2019... "
He wrote, "Tent pole / event / big ticket films are a must... They get the numbers... They drive the audience [in hordes] to movie halls... They contribute to ticket sales and footfalls... They infuse confidence in the financial sector. #War."
Abki baar 300 paar... #War hits triple century... Analysing the Blockbuster run of the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... My opinion on Bollywood Hungama: https://t.co/6yJGpETpbB pic.twitter.com/wb8QYbGeji— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019
Tent pole / event / big ticket films are a must... They get the numbers... They drive the audience [in hordes] to movie halls... They contribute to ticket sales and footfalls... They infuse confidence in the financial sector. #War— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019
He further said, "Also, they pave way for mid-range and metro-centric films, in the process... The biggies cultivate / foster the cinema-going habit, which is pivotal these days, since the digital medium is strengthening its roots in India. #War."
Also, they pave way for mid-range and metro-centric films, in the process... The biggies cultivate / foster the cinema-going habit, which is pivotal these days, since the digital medium is strengthening its roots in India. #War— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019
Taran tweeted, "2019 has been a fantastic year for #Bollywood and the super success of #War reiterates the fact that *well made* biggies - targeted at PAN India audience - will always be embraced warmly by the paying public... Expecting #YRF to green light #War2 soon."
2019 has been a fantastic year for #Bollywood and the super success of #War reiterates the fact that *well made* biggies - targeted at PAN India audience - will always be embraced warmly by the paying public... Expecting #YRF to green light #War2 soon.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019
#War economics...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2019
⭐ Actors were signed two years ago at then prevalent rates.
⭐ CoP [₹ 150 cr] includes all fees/remuneration.
⭐ Hrithik has a backend deal. He's a partner in profits.
⭐ #War will be a franchise like #MissionImpossible series, with Hrithik staying constant.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film even starred Vaani Kapoor and faced competition from The Sky Is Pink, Joker, Laal Kaptaan. Watch the official trailer here:
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News
Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News