  5. War Box Office Report: 'Abki baar 300 paar' for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action-drama

War Box Office Report: 'Abki baar 300 paar' for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action-drama

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's action-drama War has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office and has emerged out to be the highest grosser of 2019.

New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2019 11:17 IST
War Box Office Report: 'Abki baar 300 paar' for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action-drama

It's a surprise! War has finally made its way to the Rs 300 crore club. Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action-drama which released on October 2 emerged out to be a winner at the box office. After the end of the third week, the film has finally crossed the Rs 300-crore limit leaving behind many blockbusters of this year like Kabir Singh, etc and became the highest-grossing film of 2019. Interestingly, the high-octane film opened up with a blast with over Rs 50 crore. 

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh announced the good news to the fans with a series of tweets saying that the film has been a win-win situation for all. He wrote, "Abki baar 300 paar... #War hits triple century... Analysing the Blockbuster run of the highest-grossing #Hindi film of 2019... "

He wrote, "Tent pole / event / big ticket films are a must... They get the numbers... They drive the audience [in hordes] to movie halls... They contribute to ticket sales and footfalls... They infuse confidence in the financial sector. #War."

He further said, "Also, they pave way for mid-range and metro-centric films, in the process... The biggies cultivate / foster the cinema-going habit, which is pivotal these days, since the digital medium is strengthening its roots in India. #War."

Taran tweeted, "2019 has been a fantastic year for #Bollywood and the super success of #War reiterates the fact that *well made* biggies - targeted at PAN India audience - will always be embraced warmly by the paying public... Expecting #YRF to green light #War2 soon."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film even starred Vaani Kapoor and faced competition from The Sky Is Pink, Joker, Laal Kaptaan. Watch the official trailer here:

