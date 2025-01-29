Waiting for Shahid Kapoor's Deva? Watch these top five films by the actor in the meantime

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at Shahid Kapoor's top five performances

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming action film Deva is set to release on January 31, 2025. Directed by Roshan Andrews, the film is a remake of his Malayalam film 'Mumbai Police'. It has been produced by Zee Studio and Roy Kapur Films. Apart from Shahid, Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati have played important roles in the film. While you wait for Deva, have a look at Shahid Kapoor's top 5 performances here.

Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab is a crime thriller film, written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh have played the lead roles in this film. This film was released worldwide on June 17 2016. The film collected a total of Rs 60 crore 33 lakh and proved Shahid's calibre as an actor yet again.

Haider

Haider is a political crime thriller film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, KK Menon, Shraddha Kapoor and Irrfan Khan have played the lead roles in this film. The film did a business of Rs 56 crore 9 lakh but gave much more to the cast and crew of this film. Haider will always be Shahid's one of the best performances.

Kabir Singh

Directed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film Kabir Singh earned a lot at the box office. Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor were seen in this film. Kabir Singh is a 2019 romantic drama film. This film is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Apart from Shahid and Kiara, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjun Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, Anurag Arora, Soham Majumdar and Kunal Thakur played important roles. Kabir Singh reportedly earned Rs 278 crore 24 lakh at the box office.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat, directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, featured Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The period drama shows the courage of the famous Rajput queen Padmini of Chittor. Shahid has played the role of Rawal Ratan Singh in the film. The film is also about the Turkish ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, Alauddin Khilji, whose character is played by Ranveer Singh. According to media reports, Padmaavat collected Rs 302 crore 15 lakh. Shahid's standout performance in the film is still talked about.

Kaminey: The Scoundrels

The 2009 action film is written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film features Shahid Kapoor in a dual role, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Amole Gupte. It deals with twin brothers Guddu and Charlie, who are raised in the slums of Mumbai but dream of leaving the squalor behind and moving into a life of prosperity and dignity. The film did a collection of 68-70 crores and made Shahid a fan favourite. The album of the film is also actively appreciated even today.

Also Read: Vikrant to Jaideep, actors who dominated IFFA Digital Awards 2025 nominations, check full list here