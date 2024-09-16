Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer copy of Hollywood film? Filmmaker reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar and Triptii's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Just recently, the trailer of the film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' directed by Raj Shandilya was released. Through this film, Rajkummar Rao will once again be seen entertaining the audience as Vicky. In the earlier film Stree 2, his character's name was also Vicky. For the first time, Rajkummar and Triptii Dimri's pair will be seen in the upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

'I have not seen Sex Tape', says Raj Shandilya

Although this comedy film is being liked a lot through its trailer, after watching many of its scenes, you will remember the Hollywood film Sex Tape. It was being said that this film has been copied from Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel starrer Sex Tape. Now director Raj Shandilya has given his clarification on this. He said that he had not even seen the Hollywood film.

In an interview with PTI, Raj said, 'My film is completely different from the Hollywood film Sex Tape. Their characters are also not the same. Someone asked me on Twitter if this film is like 'Sex Tape'. I said that there is no sex in our film. One of our writers told me that their video in that film has gone viral on the internet. The video of our film is made by the couple and they lose the CD due to their negligence.'

The director further said, 'I am not inspired by that film, rather in these matters I get inspired by the people and environment around me. At the same time, the sequel of this film is also going to come soon. This film was written in the era when the Internet had just come to India. The story of Part 2 will be about 10 to 15 years later.'

About the film

Vicky Vidya's Woh Wala video is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Apart from Rajkummar and Triptii, Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Tiku Talsani and Archana Puran Singh will be seen among others. This film will be released in theatres on October 11.

