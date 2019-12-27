Vicky Kaushal wraps shooting of Sardar Udham Singh, Shoojit Sircar pens heartfelt note

Vicky Kaushal wraps shooting of Sardar Udham Singh

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has completed the shoot of Udham Singh biopic, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The director took to Twitter to thank the team of the film. "Felt numb when it got over.. Did not wish Shaheed Udham shooting get over .. Wish I could keep him alive..clutched him.. Hugged him.. Heartfelt thanks to my fearless crew," Sircar wrote alongside a picture of him with Kaushal and writers Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya.

Felt numb when it got over.. Did not wish Shaheed Udham shooting get over .. Wish I could keep him alive..clutched him.. Hugged him.. Heartfelt thanks to my fearless crew. pic.twitter.com/MkDkevu2jE — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) December 27, 2019

The film is a biopic on Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Earlier, Vicky shared a heartfelt note on Sardar Udham Singh's birth anniversary. Posting a black and white rare picture of the freedom fighter, he wrote, ''Today marks the 120th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh. Portraying a character is one thing. But understanding the way they viewed the world, reliving their emotions is another. I don’t know how much closer I will get to what went inside your head and heart. But I do know that with every scene that I play you, something inside me alters forever. Sardar Udham Singh (26thDec1899-31stJuly1940)''.

The project is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. It will hit the theatres on October 2, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)