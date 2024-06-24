Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal shares hilarious video ahead of 'Bad Newz' trailer release | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz trailer to be out soon

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri took to their Instagram profiles to shares a funny videos with his fans but the motive behind this video is much more than just entertainment. Vicky revealed that the trailer of his upcoming film Bad Newz will be out soon. Moreover, this video might just be giving away a spoiler about the theme of the movie as well. Animal fame actor Triptii Dimri will be seen opposite Vicky and Ammy Virk in this film.

Ananya Pandey to have a cameo on Bad Newz

According to reports, actor Ananya Panday is gearing up for an exciting cameo role in the upcoming film Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Dharma Productions. Along with stars like Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, she is all set to make her mark in this star-studded venture. According to the report, Bad Newz, scheduled for theatrical release on July 19, 2024, has reportedly cast Ananya as a popular film star who has an attractive relationship with Tripti Dimri's character, a chef. The filming of Ananya's portion has already started.

However, the exact story of Bad Newz has not been revealed. Earlier reports indicated a story involving heteropaternal superfecundation, a rare phenomenon where twins have different fathers. Dharma Productions head Karan Johar teased the film's release on Instagram, calling it a once-in-a-billion funny situation inspired by true events.

On the work front

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Dunki and Sam Bahadur will next be seen in Chhaava opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in the pipeline. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky in lead roles.

On the other hand, Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has several films lined up. Apart from Bad Newz, she will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Rajkummar Rao starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. She will also be seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

