Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, Vidya Balan's Sherni shortlisted for India's official entry to Oscars 2022

India is gearing up for Oscars 2022. A 15-member jury in Kolkata is busy scrutinising 14 films from around the country to give a name of a film that will be representing India in the Oscars 2022. Reportedly, out of these 14 films, Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal and Amit V Masurkar’s Sherni with Vidya Balan in the leading role have found a place in this list. Regional films, including Yogi Babu's Tamil movie Mandela and Martin Prakkat led Malayalam film Nayattu have also made the cut.

Over the next few days, the jury of 15 members will be watching these 14 films at the Bijoli cinema in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. Filmmaker Shaji N Karun is the chairman of the jury.

Talking about the Sardar Udham, chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, the film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, this story showcases bravery, fortitude and fearlessness of an unsung hero, from the deeply buried annals of our history. The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham Singh to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were ruthlessly murdered in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. Premiering on Amazon Prime Video 'Sardar Udham' is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. It is a Rising Sun Films & Kino Works presentation.

Whereas, Vidya Balan's Sherni The actress plays an upright forest officer battling social barriers set by the patriarchal society and lackadaisical attitudes within her department. As a forest officer, she must lead a team of trackers and locals intending to capture an unsettled tigress, while battling intense obstacles and pressures, both natural and man-made. The film also features Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Brijendra Kala, and garnered a positive response upon release. The film released on Amazon Prime Video.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has decided to host the 2022 edition of the Oscars on March 27, 2022. The 94th Academy Awards will return to the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the ceremony.